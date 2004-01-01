Google Slides add-on

Turn your slides into GIFs and videos

Convert Google Slides presentations into animated GIFs, video slideshows with background music, and image sequences. Made for Google Classroom, YouTube and social media.

Install FreeSee How It Works

Saved straight to Google Drive • Runs on Google's infrastructure • Privacy-focused & secure

Capabilities

Your presentation, in motion

The companion app for Google Slides and Classroom

Convert Slides to Video

Export your presentation as a high-resolution video for YouTube, Google Drive and Classroom.

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Animated GIFs

Turn slides into animated GIFs to use as Google Classroom banners, in emails, or anywhere images go.

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Background Music

Upload an MP3 file and it plays as the soundtrack of your video slideshow.

Sync Slides with YouTube

Sync a presentation with a lecture recording or webinar, so the video plays side by side with the slides.

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Download Speaker Notes

Extract the speaker notes from your presentation and save them as a text file in Google Drive.

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Image Sequences

Export every slide as a numbered image, saved directly in a Google Drive folder.

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Workflow

From slides to video in three steps

Everything happens inside Google Slides.

Prefer YouTube? Watch it there

  1. Step 1: Open your presentation

    Install the add-on and open it from any Google Slides presentation.

    Works with any Google Slides deck

  2. Step 2: Set size and timing

    Choose the export size in pixels and how long each slide stays on screen. Optionally add an MP3 soundtrack.

    GIF, video or image sequence

  3. Step 3: Export to Drive

    Start the export and the finished file is saved straight to your Google Drive, ready to share.

    Upload to YouTube or Classroom

Install from Workspace Marketplace

Free to install

Audience

Made for creators and classrooms

school

Teachers

Turn lessons into videos for remote learning, and make animated Classroom banners.

smart_display

YouTubers

Produce explainer videos and slideshows straight from your Google Slides.

share

Social Media

Turn slide designs into Instagram slideshows and shareable GIFs.

co_present

Presenters

Share recorded talks with synced slides, and keep your speaker notes as text.

Built by a Google Developer Expert

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.

Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
50M+
Workspace add-on installs
20+
years building software
9M+
Mail Merge installs
4.4/5
rating on Google Business

Plans

Use it regularly? Make it easier with Pro.

Get more from Creator Studio for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.

Prices in USD

Most Popular

Pro

$99.95/year
$29.95/month

Best for: creating regularly, with priority support when you need it

Buy ProBuy Pro

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Export Google Slides as GIF images
  • Export Google Slides as video slideshows
  • Background audio and music
  • SlideCasts that sync slides with YouTube
  • Download speaker notes as text files
  • Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls

Starter

$49.95/year
$19.95/month

Best for: making a GIF or video occasionally

Buy StarterBuy Starter

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Export Google Slides as GIF images
  • Export Google Slides as video slideshows
  • Background audio and music
  • SlideCasts that sync slides with YouTube
  • Download speaker notes as text files
  • Email support

Got Questions? We've Got Answers

Common Questions

Learn more about Creator Studio for Google Slides

General

Does Creator Studio include slide transitions?

No. The exported GIFs and videos don't include slide transitions. You can set how long each slide is shown.

Where are the exported files saved?

Every GIF, video and image sequence is saved directly to your Google Drive, ready to share or upload.

Security & Privacy

2 questions
Do you look at or share my data?

No. All your data stays in your Google account (Slides and Drive) and never resides on our servers.

Is the add-on GDPR compliant?

Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.

Licensing

6 questions
What do I receive after I purchase a license?

You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.

How soon will I get my license after I make a purchase?

Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.

What constitutes a user in terms of pricing?

A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.

What is the difference between Individual, Team and Organization licenses?

An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.

Can someone else order the license on my behalf?

Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.

Can I transfer my subscription to another Google account?

Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.

Billing & Support

4 questions
Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.

What is your refund policy?

Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.

Do you offer educational or non-profit discounts?

Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.

How is support provided and what does it include?

Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.

Make your first slideshow video

Open any presentation and export it as a GIF or video in a few clicks.

Install Creator StudioWatch Demo
checkStart free, upgrade anytime
checkWorks inside Google Slides
checkSaved to your Drive