Convert Google Slides presentations into animated GIFs, video slideshows with background music, and image sequences. Made for Google Classroom, YouTube and social media.
Saved straight to Google Drive • Runs on Google's infrastructure • Privacy-focused & secure
Capabilities
The companion app for Google Slides and Classroom
Export your presentation as a high-resolution video for YouTube, Google Drive and Classroom.Learn more
Turn slides into animated GIFs to use as Google Classroom banners, in emails, or anywhere images go.Learn more
Upload an MP3 file and it plays as the soundtrack of your video slideshow.
Sync a presentation with a lecture recording or webinar, so the video plays side by side with the slides.Learn more
Extract the speaker notes from your presentation and save them as a text file in Google Drive.Learn more
Export every slide as a numbered image, saved directly in a Google Drive folder.Learn more
Workflow
Everything happens inside Google Slides.
Install the add-on and open it from any Google Slides presentation.
Works with any Google Slides deck
Choose the export size in pixels and how long each slide stays on screen. Optionally add an MP3 soundtrack.
GIF, video or image sequence
Start the export and the finished file is saved straight to your Google Drive, ready to share.
Upload to YouTube or Classroom
Free to install
Audience
Turn lessons into videos for remote learning, and make animated Classroom banners.
Produce explainer videos and slideshows straight from your Google Slides.
Turn slide designs into Instagram slideshows and shareable GIFs.
Share recorded talks with synced slides, and keep your speaker notes as text.
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.
TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.
Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.
Plans
Get more from Creator Studio for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.
Prices in USD
Best for: creating regularly, with priority support when you need itBuy ProBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Best for: making a GIF or video occasionallyBuy StarterBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Got Questions? We've Got Answers
Learn more about Creator Studio for Google Slides
No. The exported GIFs and videos don't include slide transitions. You can set how long each slide is shown.
Every GIF, video and image sequence is saved directly to your Google Drive, ready to share or upload.
No. All your data stays in your Google account (Slides and Drive) and never resides on our servers.
Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.
You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.
Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.
A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.
An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.
Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.
Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.
Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.
Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.
Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.
Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.
Open any presentation and export it as a GIF or video in a few clicks.