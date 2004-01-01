Find the message or problem you see, then follow the steps below it.

Google Slides Makes Only So Many Slide Images a Minute Section titled “Google Slides Makes Only So Many Slide Images a Minute”

Creator Studio gets an image of each slide from Google Slides. Google limits how many slide images it makes each minute, so a long presentation can reach the limit. Wait a minute, then click Try again. The slides that already loaded stay loaded.

If you close Creator Studio and open it again within about 25 minutes without editing the presentation, the slide images load without counting against the limit.

A Slide Image Could Not Be Downloaded Section titled “A Slide Image Could Not Be Downloaded”

Slide images expire about 30 minutes after Creator Studio loads them. Close the Creator Studio window and open it again from Extensions > Creator Studio > Open Creator Studio.

The Export Shows Old Slides Section titled “The Export Shows Old Slides”

Creator Studio uses your slides as they were when you opened it. Close the Creator Studio window, make your edits, then open it again.

Waiting for the Slide Images to Load Section titled “Waiting for the Slide Images to Load”

The Download button stays off until every checked slide has an image. Wait for the slides to appear on the left. If a message about the slide images appears above the slides, follow the step for that message on this page.

Check at Least One Slide to Export Section titled “Check at Least One Slide to Export”

Every slide is unchecked. Click the slides you want, or click Select all.

Free Exports Up to 20 Slides Section titled “Free Exports Up to 20 Slides”

The Free plan exports up to 20 slides at a time. Uncheck slides until 20 or fewer are left, or upgrade to Starter or Pro.

The Export Doesn’t Show Animations or Videos Section titled “The Export Doesn’t Show Animations or Videos”

Creator Studio uses a still image of each slide. Animations, slide transitions, videos and animated GIFs inside your slides don’t appear in the export. To blend one slide into the next, choose Fade under Transition.

The MP4 Export Fails Section titled “The MP4 Export Fails”

Creator Studio makes videos in your browser. Update your browser, or open the presentation in the latest Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge and try again.

Your browser may block downloads from Google Slides. Look for a blocked-download icon in the address bar, allow downloads, then click the Download button again. You can also click Save to Drive instead.

The GIF Is Too Large to Send Section titled “The GIF Is Too Large to Send”

Choose a smaller size, uncheck slides, or use Cut instead of Fade. See Make the GIF Smaller.

Creator Studio Isn’t in the Extensions Menu Section titled “Creator Studio Isn’t in the Extensions Menu”

Reload the presentation. Check that the Google account in the top-right corner of Google Slides is the one you installed the add-on in. If it’s still missing, install Creator Studio again.