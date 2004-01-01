When you buy a license, you receive a license key by email. Activate the key in Google Slides to switch Creator Studio to your plan. The license works in every presentation of the Google account you activate it in.

Activate the Key Section titled “Activate the Key”

Open any presentation in Google Slides with the Google account you use for Creator Studio. Go to Extensions > Creator Studio > Activate License. Activate License is in the Creator Studio menu. Copy the license key from the email, paste it into Paste your license key, and click Activate. When the window says License activated, click Launch App to open Creator Studio.

The line below the Download button now shows your plan, such as Pro plan.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”