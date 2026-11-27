Creator Studio can save an export to your Google Drive instead of downloading it. Use Drive when you want to share the file with a link or open it on another device. Saving to Drive is available on every plan.

Save an Export Section titled “Save an Export”

Open Creator Studio and choose the format, size and slides. Click Save to Drive. When the export is saved, a message says Saved to Drive. Open it. Click the message to open the file in Google Drive.

Where the Files Go Section titled “Where the Files Go”

The first time you save, Creator Studio creates a folder named Creator Studio in your Google Drive. Every export goes into that folder.

A GIF or MP4 is saved as one file, such as The Water Cycle.gif .

. PNG images go into a new folder inside Creator Studio, named after the presentation and the date, such as The Water Cycle – PNG – 2026-11-27 . The message opens that folder.

You can rename or move the Creator Studio folder. Creator Studio keeps saving to it. If you delete the folder, Creator Studio creates a new one the next time you save.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”

Creator Studio can only see files it created in your Drive. It can’t read or change your other files.

Drive keeps every export. Saving the same presentation again creates another file with the same name.

Large videos take longer to save than to download, because Creator Studio uploads them to Drive.