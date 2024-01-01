On this page

Share Google Form responses in a Slack Channel

Slack by Salesforce is the communication platform of choice among businesses. Slack is like a chatroom where project teams can easily share messages and files. Form Notifications add-on enables you to automatically post Slack messages when a new Google Form response is submitted. You can also share updated Google Form responses in a Slack channel.

Install the Form Notifications add-on, open your Google Form, and launch the add-on. From the Create dropdown, select Slack Notifications.

On the Slack page, click on the Link your Slack account button and follow the instructions to authorize your Slack account with Google Forms. Form Notifications will only use this connection to get a list of your Slack Channels for sending form notifications and will not edit, read, or delete any of your existing Slack data.

Choose your Slack channel from the dropdown menu where the notifications are to be sent for new Google Form submissions. Next, enter the text of your Slack message. You can use dynamic fields, enclosed in double curly braces, and these will be replaced with actual answers entered by the respondent in the Google Form.

Lastly, click on Save & Continue to save your workflow, and receive slack notifications whenever a new form response is submitted.