Find Emails in Gmail with Advanced Search Options
The Email Addresses Extractor add-on supports all the Gmail advanced options that assist you in fine-tuning your email search and refining your results. You can click the plus icon in the advanced search box to view a sample of search options that you can use for improved search results.
The advanced search query syntax is
operator:search_keyword. For instance, you could say
from:paypal.com to find all emails where the sender is PayPal. Use the logical boolean search operators to specify multiple search operators (e.g., from:paypal OR subject:invoice).
|Search Criteria
|Gmail Search Query
|Emails that are either starred or unread
|is:starred OR is:unread
|Emails with specific recipients in the To or Cc fields
|to:amit OR cc:angus
|Emails received during a specific time period
|after:2024/03/01
before:2024/07/15
|Search for messages older or newer than a time period
|older_than:7d (for 7 days)
newer_than:3m (for 3 months)
older_than: 2y (for 2 years)
|Search Gmail by size
|larger:10M (for emails larger than 10 MB)
smaller:1M (for emails small than 1 MB)
size:1000 (specify the size in bytes)
|Email messages that are in a particular email folder (or label).
|in:label_name
label:label_name
(for example, label:personal-emails)
|Find emails anywhere in Gmail (including Spam and Trash)
|in:anywhere
|Find emails that have no labels applied
|has:nouserlabels
has:userlabels
|Find emails that have particular words in the subject line
|subject:invoice
subject:(invoice OR receipt)
subject:"payment received"
|Find messages that contain particular words
|dinner OR movie (either words)
dinner AND movie (contain both words)
(dinner movie) (contain both words)
"dinner movie" (exact phrase)
|Find emails that have an attachments
|has:attachments
filename:pdf (search by type)
filename:emails.csv (search by file name)
|Search for messages delivered to a particular email address
|deliveredto:amit@labnol.org
|Emails where my email is either in CC or BCC
|cc:me OR bcc:me
|Emails that do not contain a specific word
|-cats
|Find emails messages in trash or spam
|label:spam OR label:trash
|Find emails that contain links to Google Drive or Google Slides or YouTube
|has:youtube OR has:drive OR has:presentation
Gmail Search - Things to Know
- Search for an exact phrase by enclosing the phrase inside double quotes. Capitalization is ignored.
- You can use logical operators like AND, NOT or OR to refine your search and they must always be typed in uppercase letters.
- Search for email messages by date using the before: and after: search operators. The date format is
yyyy/mm/dd(e.g., 2024/07/15)
- You cannot use the bcc: operator to find emails in which you were blind carbon copied.
- If the label name in Gmail includes a space (e.g., Office Expenses), use a dash in the query when searching for emails inside that label (e.g. label:office-expenses)