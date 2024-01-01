Select Message Fields for Extracting Email Addresses

Once you have specified the search conditions, click Continue to move to the Configuration section.

In this section, you have message fields which you can select to extract email addresses from. You can check any or all of the message fields to pull email addresses from the corresponding fields. The Email Extractor add-on will parse only those message fields that have been selected in this section.

The various message fields available include:

Message Field Field Description To Email addresses of primary recipients From Email address of the sender CC Email addresses of recipients copied in the Email Message BCC Email addresses hidden recipients Reply-to Address used for replies, distinct from the sender's email Subject Line Email addresses contained in the subject of the email Message Body Email addresses contained in the main content of the email

Please note that the add-on only collects email addresses from the selected message fields. It doesn't pull any other information during the email processing.