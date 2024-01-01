Skip to main content

Select Message Fields for Extracting Email Addresses

Once you have specified the search conditions, click Continue to move to the Configuration section.

In this section, you have message fields which you can select to extract email addresses from. You can check any or all of the message fields to pull email addresses from the corresponding fields. The Email Extractor add-on will parse only those message fields that have been selected in this section.

Select Message Fields

The various message fields available include:

Message FieldField Description
ToEmail addresses of primary recipients
FromEmail address of the sender
CCEmail addresses of recipients copied in the Email Message
BCCEmail addresses hidden recipients
Reply-toAddress used for replies, distinct from the sender's email
Subject LineEmail addresses contained in the subject of the email
Message BodyEmail addresses contained in the main content of the email

Please note that the add-on only collects email addresses from the selected message fields. It doesn't pull any other information during the email processing.

Click Continue to move to the next section.