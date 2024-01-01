How to Install the Email Address Extractor add-on

Email Address Extractor is available for Google Sheets, and can be installed by anyone having a Gmail or Google Workspace account.

Follow these steps to install the add-on-

Step 1: Open the app inside Google Marketplace and click the blue Install button to add the Email Extractor add-on to your Google account.

Step 2: On clicking Install, you will see a pop-up asking for permission to begin the installation. Click Continue.

Step 3: You'll now be presented with a list of Google accounts that you are currently logged into. Choose the Google account under which you wish to enable and run the add-on.

Step 4: Email Extractor will now request permission to access your Google account. Click the Allow button to grant the necessary access.

The add-on has now been successfully installed and can be launched inside your Google Sheets.