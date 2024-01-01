Create a Workflow for Extracting Email Addresses from Gmail

To get started, you need to first create a new workflow in the Email Extractor dashboard. If you haven't installed the add-on yet, please refer to the installation guide to get started.

Open a new Google sheet by typing sheet.new in the browser's address bar, or open an existing sheet where you want the extension to keep a record of all the saved email addresses. Launch the Email Extractor add-on.