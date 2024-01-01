How to Launch the Email Address Extractor add-on
After you have installed the Email Address Extractor add-on, it can be accessed and launched from any Google Sheet that is associated with your Google account.
To launch the add-on, go to Google Spreadsheets and create a new spreadsheet by selecting a Blank sheet or a sheet from the template gallery. You can also type in
sheet.new in the browser’s address bar.
After you have opened a spreadsheet, go to the
Extensions menu and select
Email Address Extractor from the list of extensions. Then, click on the
Open App option in the submenu to launch the add-on.