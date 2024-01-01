How to Use Email Address Extractor for Gmail - A Guide

This step by step guide explains how you can extract email addresses from your Gmail mailbox and save them in a Google Spreadsheet, using the Email Address Extractor add-on.

Step 1: Create Workflow - You can create multiple workflows for extracting email addresses, based on your requirements.

Step 2: Search Emails in Gmail - Search emails based on Gmail labels, from specific senders, with particular subjects, or containing certain keywords.

Step 3: Select Message Fields - Choose to extract email addresses from the email subject line, message body, To, CC and BCC fields.

Step 4: Save and Run the Workflow - Extract email addresses based on the defined criteria, and save them in a Google Sheet.