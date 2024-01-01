How to Extract Email Addresses from Different Labels in Gmail

The Email Extractor add-on allows you to pull email addresses from the emails that have been marked under a particular Gmail Label. It not only supports default Gmail labels like Starred, Important, Spam, and Trash but also labels (or folders) that have been created by you.

Install the Email Address Extractor add-on, and launch it in your Google sheet. Click on Create Workflow to create a new workflow. In the Gmail Search section, the first field is where you can specify the Gmail folder or label. Click on the dropdown arrow, and you will find all the system labels, custom labels, as well as nested labels in that list.

You can select multiple labels in this field, and all the emails marked under the selected labels will be filtered for extracting email addresses.