How to Activate the Email Address Extractor add-on

You may upgrade your Email Address Extractor add-on to unlock premium features and other advanced options. Once you have purchased the license, you will receive a unique license code via email that you need to activate to enable premium features in your Google add-on.

Inside your Google spreadsheet, go to the Extensions menu and choose Email Address Extractor from the list of available add-ons. If the add-on is not listed, please install the add-on first.

From the submenu, choose the Restore License or Activate License option. If the option is not listed, it may be that your current license has still not expired.