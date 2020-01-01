Go to developer.twitter.com, create a new app and make a note of the access token and consumer keys.
Open the Twitter Bots app, sign-in with your Google account and paste the Twitter access keys.
Specify the search criteria and select the action that your bot will perform on the matching tweets.
The only app you need to make intelligent Twitter bots!
Follow the step-by-step wizard to define what actions your bot will perform, what tweets it should process and also specify the time period when your Twitter bot should be active.
Use Twitter bots to only process geotagged tweets that have been posted from a specific location (like 2 miles of Manhattan in New York)
Use Spintax format with auto-replies to post random and alternate responses to different tweets even when they are coming from the same Twitter bot.
Specify a minimum number of favorites / retweet count and the bot would only process tweets that have been retweeted or favorited at least the specified number of times.
Plans that work for your company
The price is per user, per month, billed annually
Automatically runs every 15 minutes
Create up to 5 bots per Google account 🐢
Complimentary email support for 30 days
Create up to 10 bots per Google account 🐅
Priority email support while subscribed
