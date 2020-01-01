Twitter Bots

Build your own smart Twitter bots without writing a single line of code.

Install
How Twitter Bots work?

Step 1

Go to developer.twitter.com, create a new app and make a note of the access token and consumer keys.

Step 2

Open the Twitter Bots app, sign-in with your Google account and paste the Twitter access keys.

Step 3

Specify the search criteria and select the action that your bot will perform on the matching tweets.

Top Features of Twitter Bots

The only app you need to make intelligent Twitter bots!

Simple #NoCode Setup

Follow the step-by-step wizard to define what actions your bot will perform, what tweets it should process and also specify the time period when your Twitter bot should be active.

Search Tweets by Location

Use Twitter bots to only process geotagged tweets that have been posted from a specific location (like 2 miles of Manhattan in New York)

Spintax Support

Use Spintax format with auto-replies to post random and alternate responses to different tweets even when they are coming from the same Twitter bot.

Filter Tweets by Count

Specify a minimum number of favorites / retweet count and the bot would only process tweets that have been retweeted or favorited at least the specified number of times.

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$4.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Automatically runs every 15 minutes

  • Create up to 5 bots per Google account 🐢

  • Complimentary email support for 30 days

Pro

$7.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Automatically runs every 15 minutes

  • Create up to 10 bots per Google account 🐅

  • Priority email support while subscribed

Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Frequently Asked Questions

Trusted in 150 countries

Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.

