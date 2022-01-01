On this page

Spintax - Create Tweets with Unique Content

The Twitter Bots app supports the Spintax format for tweets and direct messages. This helps you post random and alternate responses to different tweets even when they are coming from the same bot.

Spintax (also known as spin syntax) is a way to create random strings that have the same or similar meaning.

The spintax places text inside curly brackets and the alternate versions are separated using pipelines.

{ Hey! Hola | Hi | Greetings }



The same Twitter bot would say Hola or Hi or Greetings in tweets and DMs.

{ My { favorite color | favourite colour } is { blue | red | green } { ! | :) } }



The bots support nested spinning and may randomly produce any variations of the text.

My favorite color is blue!

My favourite colour is green!

My favorite color is red :)

Let's look at some real-world examples of "spinning syntax."

It is {important|necessary} to post regular updates on {Twitter|Facebook}



iPhone is {my favorite|the most popular|the best} phone.

