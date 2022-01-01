Rules for Posting automated Tweets with Twitter Bots

Twitter Bots use the Twitter APIs to interact with tweets and users. Your automated bots can reply to tweets, follow users, send DMs and more and they do everything using the Twitter API.

Twitter has strict rules around automation. While the rules allow you to build solutions that auto-reply to users who engage with your content or solutions that automatically respond to users in Direct Messages and public tweets, they are likely to suspend accounts that spam or bother users with unsolicited messages.

Use Twitter Bots at your own risk. We are not responsible for any actions taken by Twitter against your account.

Here are certain pubic criteria that Twitter has listed to identify potential spam in the system:

if a large number of people are blocking you or multiple spam complaints have been filed against you; if you post multiple unrelated updates to a topic using #, trending or popular topic, or promoted trend; if you send large numbers of duplicate replies or mentions or unsolicited replies or mentions; if you add a large number of unrelated users to lists; if you are randomly or aggressively following, liking, or Retweeting Tweets; if you have followed and/or unfollowed large amounts of accounts in a short time period, particularly by automated means (aggressive following or follower churn); if your updates consist mainly of links, and not personal updates;

Here are certain ground rules against automation: