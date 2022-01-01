Rules for Posting automated Tweets with Twitter Bots
Twitter Bots use the Twitter APIs to interact with tweets and users. Your automated bots can reply to tweets, follow users, send DMs and more and they do everything using the Twitter API.
Twitter has strict rules around automation. While the rules allow you to build solutions that auto-reply to users who engage with your content or solutions that automatically respond to users in Direct Messages and public tweets, they are likely to suspend accounts that spam or bother users with unsolicited messages.
Use Twitter Bots at your own risk. We are not responsible for any actions taken by Twitter against your account.
Here are certain pubic criteria that Twitter has listed to identify potential spam in the system:
- if a large number of people are blocking you or multiple spam complaints have been filed against you;
- if you post multiple unrelated updates to a topic using #, trending or popular topic, or promoted trend;
- if you send large numbers of duplicate replies or mentions or unsolicited replies or mentions;
- if you add a large number of unrelated users to lists;
- if you are randomly or aggressively following, liking, or Retweeting Tweets;
- if you have followed and/or unfollowed large amounts of accounts in a short time period, particularly by automated means (aggressive following or follower churn);
- if your updates consist mainly of links, and not personal updates;
Here are certain ground rules against automation:
- You may not like (favorite) Tweets in an automated manner but you may Retweet or Quote Tweet in an automated manner for entertainment, informational, or novelty purposes.
- You may not create and/or automate serial (or multiple) accounts for duplicative use cases.
- You may not send automated Tweets or Direct Messages that are spam, or otherwise engage in spamming activity.
- You may not send automated Tweets or Direct Messages containing links that are misleading, including links that maliciously or deceptively redirect through landing pages or ad pages before displaying the final content.
- You should mark your account as potentially sensitive if you intend to post graphic, or potentially sensitive media.
- Don’t Direct Message, mention, or reply to users with potentially sensitive content (including profanity), unless they’ve clearly indicated an intent to receive it in advance.
- Automating @reply and @mention actions to reach many users on an unsolicited basis is an abuse of the feature, and is not permitted.
- You can only send one automated reply or mention per user interaction; and the automated reply or mention is a reply to the user’s original Tweet.
- You may not follow or unfollow Twitter accounts in a bulk or indiscriminate manner.
- You may not add Twitter users to lists or add Tweets to collections in a bulk or indiscriminate manner.