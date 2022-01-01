On this page

Twitter Search Operators - Search Queries for Twitter Bots

This is a complete list of search operators that you can use with Twitter Bots. The bots will use the Twitter API (v2) to find tweets that match your search criteria and perform the action on each of the matching tweets.

Search Query Description red apples Tweets that contain both "red" and "apples" anywhere. This is the default operator (😃 OR 😡) 😬 Emoji Tweets that contain either 😃 or 😡 and 😬 "merry chrismtas" Tweets that contain the exact phrase in the same order Apples OR Oranges Use the Boolean OR operator in capital letters Apples OR Oranges Use the Boolean OR operator in capital letters #food OR #cooking Tweets that contain either of these hashtags @labnol Tweets that @mention or reference a particular user is:verified Tweets that are from verified accounts grapes -apples -oranges Tweets that contain grapes but not the words apple or oranges from:BarackObama Tweets written by a specific Twitter user from:BarackObama to:Whitehouse Twitter from one user that mention another specific user to:BarackObama -has:links -has:images Tweets that do not contain links or images #foodrecipe lang:en Tweets sent in particular language (en = English). #holiday good OR amazing OR awesome has:video_link Tweets that mention #holiday, described as awesome or amazing, and include videos tornado is:media Show tornado tweets containing images or videos music concert is:video_link Show tweets that contain native video (uploaded inside tweet) awesome video has:links Show tweets that contain the words "awesome" and "video" and include a link (URL) from:labnol -is:reply Ignore tweets that replies to another @user tweet, quoted tweet or retweet "sentiment analysis" is:quote Show tweets that are quoted tweets,also known as Tweets with comments. (happy OR happiness) lang:en -birthday -is:retweet Show happy tweets in English language but skip retweets

:::warn Search Tweets at the Basic Access level does not support geo operators. :::

Twitter now requires elevanted (paid) access to support geocode search queries.

If you have elevated access, you can use the following search queries to find tweets by location.

Search Query Description bounding_box: [west_long south_lat east_long north_lat] Tweets that are within the specified bounding box. Example: bounding_box: [-105.301758 39.964069 -105.178505 40.09455] recommend #paris has:geo -bakery Tweets that contain the hashtag #paris and have a location attached to them. place_country:US OR place_country:MX OR place_country:CA Matches Tweets where the country code associated with a tagged place/location matches the given ISO country code. place:"new york city" OR place:seattle Geo-tagged tweets that are from New York City or Seattle. point_radius: [longitude latitude radius] Tweets that are within the specified radius of the given latitude/longitude. Example: point_radius: [2.355128 48.861118 16km] OR point_radius: [-41.287336 174.761070 20mi]

When conducting geo searches, the search API will first attempt to find Tweets which have lat/long within the queried geocode, and in case of not having success, it will attempt to find Tweets created by users whose profile location can be reverse geocoded into a lat/long within the queried geocode, meaning that is possible to receive Tweets which do not include lat/long information.

