On this page

Twitter Bots Actions - What Can a Twitter Bot Do?

The Twitter API (v2) allows automated bots and Twitter applications to perform nearly every action that can be done on the Twitter website. Here are a list of actions that you can perform with Twitter bots and some possible use cases.

You can specify a search phrase and any of the following actions can be performed on the tweets that match your criteria.

Action Description Use Case Retweet Retweet a specified tweet You may automatically retweet tweets that mention your brand with positive words like "happy" or "favorite" Quote Tweets Tweet another person's Tweet with your own comment added Useful when you want to amplify someone else's tweet Favorite Tweet Like another person's Tweet You can heart tweets to show appreciation and they show in your Twitter profile Likes section Send Reply to Sender Send automated tweets (public replies) from your Twitter account. You can respond to customer support request automatically or even build a grammar bot that replies to tweets containing spelling mistakes Send Direct Messages to sender Send automated direct messages from your Twitter account. You may send automated direct messages to your followers or even send a DM to people who have tweeted about your brand Follow Sender Follow the sender of the tweet You can follow people who have tweeted about your brand or follow people who have tweeted about a specific topic Add Sender to a List Add the sender of the tweet to a Twitter list You can add people who have tweet about specific topic(s) to a list automatically and track their future updates

With Twitter Bots, you can track the friends and followers of any public Twitter account, including your own, and perform various actions.

For instance, if @narendramodi follows a new Twitter account, you can automatically follow them back or add that account to a Twitter list. You even have the option to limit your searches to friends and followers that are verified with the blue checkmark.