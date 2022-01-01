Skip to main content

Twitter Bots Actions - What Can a Twitter Bot Do?

The Twitter API (v2) allows automated bots and Twitter applications to perform nearly every action that can be done on the Twitter website.  Here are a list of actions that you can perform with Twitter bots and some possible use cases.

Twitter Actions for Tweets

You can specify a search phrase and any of the following actions can be performed on the tweets that match your criteria.

ActionDescriptionUse Case
RetweetRetweet a specified tweetYou may automatically retweet tweets that mention your brand with positive words like "happy" or "favorite"
Quote TweetsTweet another person's Tweet with your own comment addedUseful when you want to amplify someone else's tweet
Favorite TweetLike another person's TweetYou can heart tweets to show appreciation and they show in your Twitter profile Likes section
Send Reply to SenderSend automated tweets (public replies) from your Twitter account.You can respond to customer support request automatically or even build a grammar bot that replies to tweets containing spelling mistakes
Send Direct Messages to senderSend automated direct messages from your Twitter account.You may send automated direct messages to your followers or even send a DM to people who have tweeted about your brand
Follow SenderFollow the sender of the tweetYou can follow people who have tweeted about your brand or follow people who have tweeted about a specific topic
Add Sender to a ListAdd the sender of the tweet to a Twitter listYou can add people who have tweet about specific topic(s) to a list automatically and track their future updates

Twitter Actions for Friends and Followers

With Twitter Bots, you can track the friends and followers of any public Twitter account, including your own, and perform various actions.

For instance, if @narendramodi follows a new Twitter account, you can automatically follow them back or add that account to a Twitter list. You even have the option to limit your searches to friends and followers that are verified with the blue checkmark.

Friends of @elonmusk

ActionDescription / Notes
Follow Friends of...If @elonmusk follows a new Twitter account, you can automatically follow them back
Follow Followers of...If someone follows your competing brand, you may follow that potential customer
Tweet Friends of...Send a public tweet to friends of a Twitter account
Tweet Followers of...Send a public tweet to followers of a Twitter account
DM Friends of...Send a direct message to friends of a Twitter account, provided they allow DMs from anyone
DM Followers of...Send a direct message to followers of a Twitter account, provided they allow DMs from anyone
Add to List Friends of...Add friends of a Twitter account to your own Twitter list
Add to List Followers of...Add followers of a Twitter account to your own Twitter list