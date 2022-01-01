Twitter Lists - What are Twitter Bots

Twitter Bots can do interesting things.

A grammar bot can monitor tweets containing misspellings and tweet the correct spelling. You can ask a bot to tweet the time of the day. Or to save links to your Notion database. Or it may regular post quotes of your favorite author.

Twitter bots on the Internet are mostly written in Python, PHP or Node.js and require a server like AWS or Google Cloud to run but you do not need to worry about any of that.

Writing a Twitter bot is easy, you do not need any programming skills and you can make one live in under 5 minutes.

Write a Twitter Bot