Skip to main content

Twitter Bots Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits

Twitter Bots comes with full-featured trial version and a premium upgrade. The free version of the add-on is available for all Gmail and Google Workspace accounts and you can use it to create and test your Twitter bots.

FeatureStandard EditionEnterprise Edition
Number of Twitter Bots510
Twitter Bots running frequencyOnce per hourOnce every 15 minutes
Retweet Tweets
Send public tweets
Send quoted tweets
Add users to Twitter Lists
Like Tweets
Send Direct Messages
Advanced Search Query Builder
Monitor Friends and Followers
Spintax for Unique Content
Technical Support✅ (Email support only)✅ (Priority email support, one-on-one support)
👉🏻 Standard Upgrade👉🏻 Enterprise Upgrade