Twitter Bots Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits
Twitter Bots comes with full-featured trial version and a premium upgrade. The free version of the add-on is available for all Gmail and Google Workspace accounts and you can use it to create and test your Twitter bots.
|Feature
|Standard Edition
|Enterprise Edition
|Number of Twitter Bots
|5
|10
|Twitter Bots running frequency
|Once per hour
|Once every 15 minutes
|Retweet Tweets
|✅
|✅
|Send public tweets
|✅
|✅
|Send quoted tweets
|✅
|✅
|Add users to Twitter Lists
|✅
|✅
|Like Tweets
|❌
|✅
|Send Direct Messages
|❌
|✅
|Advanced Search Query Builder
|❌
|✅
|Monitor Friends and Followers
|❌
|✅
|Spintax for Unique Content
|❌
|✅
|Technical Support
|✅ (Email support only)
|✅ (Priority email support, one-on-one support)
|👉🏻 Standard Upgrade
|👉🏻 Enterprise Upgrade