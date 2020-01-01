Save Tweets in
Google Sheets

Monitor Twitter for your brand mentions, #hashtags and other search keywords. The matching tweets are saved in Google Sheets forever.

Install
Upgrade

How Twitter Archiver works?

Step 1

Install the add-on in your Google account and follow the wizard to connect the sheet with your Twitter account.

Step 2

Specify your Twitter search query, or use advanced Twitter search operators, and the matching tweets will be saved automatically.

Step 3

Close the Sheet as the app will run in the background and auto-download new matching tweets.

Top Features of Twitter Archiver

The only app you need to save tweets forever!

Search Tweets  

Use the search box to specify your Twitter search criteria. Or use advanced search to write your search query

Save Tweets Forever   📨

The matching tweeets are auto-downloaded in Google Sheets with the tweet meta data and the user's profile information.

Ready to dive in?
Start your free trial today.

Install

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$4.95/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Find tweets for @mentions and #hashtags

  • Automatically runs every hour

  • Downloads tweets in Google sheets

  • Includes Tweet meta data and embedded media

  • Adds Profile and Bio of Twitter user

  • Monitor upto 10 search queries

  • Complimentary email support for 30 days

  • Community Support via forums

Upgrade

Enterprise

$7.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Find tweets for @mentions and #hashtags

  • Automatically runs every hour

  • Downloads tweets in Google sheets

  • Includes Tweet meta data and embedded media

  • Adds Profile and Bio of Twitter user

  • Monitor upto 25 search queries

  • Integration with BigQuery on request (extra)

  • Priority email support while subscribed

  • One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)

Upgrade
Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Buy Domain License

Frequently Asked Questions

Can't find an answer to your question?

Send a message and we'll be happy to help you 🙌

Trusted in 150 countries

Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.

Get notified whenever we publish something new

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We will never spam. That's our promise .

Help Center

Legal

YouTubeTwitterGitHub

© 2020 Digital Inspiration. All rights reserved.