How to Import Mailchimp Subscribers in Google Sheet

Mailchimp users can directly import their email subscribers from any mailing list in Mailchimp to Google Sheets.

Go to the mail merge menu in Google Sheets and choose Import Contacts > From Mailchimp Lists.

You'll have to authorize the connection so that Google Sheets can read and download your list of email subscribers.

Once the connection is authorized, select your Mailchimp list from the dropdown and choose Import Contacts to bring all the subscribers into Google Sheets.