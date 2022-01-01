Twitter Lists - Add Followers to a List
With Twitter Bots, you can create an automation rule that will automatically add new followers to a Twitter list. This is a great way to track your followers and keep them organized.
You can also write automation bots to add people to a Twitter list based on their tweets. For instance, you may have a Twitter list of people who tweet about your cryptocurrency and blockchain.
- Create a new Twitter bot and choose
Add Sender to Listas the action.
- Choose the Twitter list you want to add the users to.
- Specify the search query so with search terms around your area of interest.
Save the bot and it will automatically run in the background.
It is important that you create a Twitter list before you can add people to it. You can create a new list from your Twitter profile page.