Twitter Lists - Add Followers to a List

With Twitter Bots, you can create an automation rule that will automatically add new followers to a Twitter list. This is a great way to track your followers and keep them organized.

You can also write automation bots to add people to a Twitter list based on their tweets. For instance, you may have a Twitter list of people who tweet about your cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Create a new Twitter bot and choose Add Sender to List as the action. Choose the Twitter list you want to add the users to. Specify the search query so with search terms around your area of interest.

Save the bot and it will automatically run in the background.