Gmail to Google Sheets

Build a mailing list from your inbox

Extract names and email addresses from any Gmail label or search into Google Sheets, with duplicates removed automatically. Export the list to Google Contacts, Mailchimp or Mail Merge.

Install FreeSee How It Works

Duplicates removed automatically • Runs on Google's infrastructure • Privacy-focused & secure

Capabilities

Every contact, one clean list

Turn years of email conversations into a list you can actually use

Extract From Every Field

Pull addresses from the From, To, Cc, Bcc and Reply-To fields, and even from the subject and message body of each email.

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Gmail Labels & Search

Extract from a specific label, or use Gmail search operators to target senders, dates and keywords.

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No Duplicates

Duplicate addresses are removed, and processed emails are labeled so they are skipped the next time you run it.

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Exclude Domains

Leave out addresses from your own company or any other domain, so only the contacts you want are saved.

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Export Anywhere

The list lives in Google Sheets. Export it as CSV for Google Contacts, Mailchimp, Outlook or Mail Merge.

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Workflow

From inbox to spreadsheet in minutes

No copying and pasting addresses one at a time.

Prefer YouTube? Watch it there

  1. Step 1: Install the add-on

    Install the add-on in your Google account and authorize it to access your Gmail messages.

    Free on the Google Workspace Marketplace

  2. Step 2: Choose the emails

    Select a Gmail label or enter a search query, and choose which fields to extract addresses from.

    From, To, Cc, Bcc, subject and body

  3. Step 3: Get your list

    Names and addresses are saved to Google Sheets with duplicates removed, ready to export as CSV.

    Import into Contacts, Mailchimp or Outlook

Install from Workspace Marketplace

404K+ installsFree to install

Audience

Who builds lists from Gmail

campaign

Marketing

Turn customer inquiries and replies into a newsletter list for Mailchimp or Mail Merge.

trending_up

Sales

Build a list of every lead and prospect you've corresponded with, ready for your CRM.

event

Events

Collect the addresses of everyone who emailed about an event to send follow-ups.

contacts

Personal Contacts

Back up your address book from years of email and import it into Google Contacts.

Built by a Google Developer Expert

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.

Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
50M+
Workspace add-on installs
20+
years building software
9M+
Mail Merge installs
4.4/5
rating on Google Business

Plans

Use it regularly? Make it easier with Pro.

Get more from Email Extractor for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.

Prices in USD

Most Popular

Pro

$99.95/year
$29.95/month

Best for: building your whole contact list in one go, including addresses buried in the message body

Buy ProBuy Pro

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Extract from unlimited emails per day
  • Extract unlimited email addresses
  • Extract from the From, To, Cc and Bcc fields
  • Duplicates removed automatically
  • Extract from the Reply-To field
  • Extract from the subject line and message body
  • Gmail advanced search operators
  • Exclude one or more domains
  • Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls

Starter

$49.95/year
$19.95/month

Best for: pulling a few contacts from your inbox

Buy StarterBuy Starter

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Extract from up to 10,000 emails per day
  • Extract unlimited email addresses
  • Extract from the From, To, Cc and Bcc fields
  • Duplicates removed automatically
  • Email support

Got Questions? We've Got Answers

Common Questions

Learn more about Email Address Extractor

General

Does it extract sender names too?

Yes. The add-on saves both the name and the email address of each contact when the name is available in the email.

Which parts of an email can it extract from?

Every edition extracts addresses from the From, To, Cc and Bcc fields. The Pro edition also extracts from the Reply-To field, the subject line and the message body.

What happens if I run it again?

Processed emails are marked with an 'Extracted' label in Gmail, so they are skipped on the next run and only new emails are processed.

Can I import the list into Mail Merge?

Yes. The list is already in Google Sheets, so you can run Mail Merge on it directly or export it as a CSV file for other email software.

Security & Privacy

3 questions
Do you look at or share my data?

No. All your data stays in your Google account (Gmail and Sheets) and never resides on our servers.

Is the add-on GDPR compliant?

Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.

Has the add-on been audited for security?

Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.

Licensing

6 questions
What do I receive after I purchase a license?

You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.

How soon will I get my license after I make a purchase?

Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.

What constitutes a user in terms of pricing?

A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.

What is the difference between Individual, Team and Organization licenses?

An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.

Can someone else order the license on my behalf?

Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.

Can I transfer my subscription to another Google account?

Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.

Billing & Support

4 questions
Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.

What is your refund policy?

Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.

Do you offer educational or non-profit discounts?

Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.

How is support provided and what does it include?

Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.

Your next mailing list is already in Gmail

Extract it into Google Sheets in a few clicks.

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