Extract names and email addresses from any Gmail label or search into Google Sheets, with duplicates removed automatically. Export the list to Google Contacts, Mailchimp or Mail Merge.
Duplicates removed automatically • Runs on Google's infrastructure • Privacy-focused & secure
Looping in Priya and Sarah. For contracts, please reach ana@umbrella.org directly.
|Name
|James Lee
|james@globex.io
|Priya Shah
|priya@initech.com
|Sarah Kim
|sarah@acme.co
|Ana Ruiz
|ana@umbrella.org
Capabilities
Turn years of email conversations into a list you can actually use
Pull addresses from the From, To, Cc, Bcc and Reply-To fields, and even from the subject and message body of each email.Learn more
Extract from a specific label, or use Gmail search operators to target senders, dates and keywords.Learn more
Duplicate addresses are removed, and processed emails are labeled so they are skipped the next time you run it.Learn more
Leave out addresses from your own company or any other domain, so only the contacts you want are saved.Learn more
The list lives in Google Sheets. Export it as CSV for Google Contacts, Mailchimp, Outlook or Mail Merge.Learn more
Workflow
No copying and pasting addresses one at a time.
Install the add-on in your Google account and authorize it to access your Gmail messages.
Free on the Google Workspace Marketplace
Select a Gmail label or enter a search query, and choose which fields to extract addresses from.
From, To, Cc, Bcc, subject and body
Names and addresses are saved to Google Sheets with duplicates removed, ready to export as CSV.
Import into Contacts, Mailchimp or Outlook
404K+ installsFree to install
Audience
Turn customer inquiries and replies into a newsletter list for Mailchimp or Mail Merge.
Build a list of every lead and prospect you've corresponded with, ready for your CRM.
Collect the addresses of everyone who emailed about an event to send follow-ups.
Back up your address book from years of email and import it into Google Contacts.
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.
TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.
Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.
Plans
Get more from Email Extractor for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.
Prices in USD
Best for: building your whole contact list in one go, including addresses buried in the message bodyBuy ProBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Best for: pulling a few contacts from your inboxBuy StarterBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Got Questions? We've Got Answers
Learn more about Email Address Extractor
Yes. The add-on saves both the name and the email address of each contact when the name is available in the email.
Every edition extracts addresses from the From, To, Cc and Bcc fields. The Pro edition also extracts from the Reply-To field, the subject line and the message body.
Processed emails are marked with an 'Extracted' label in Gmail, so they are skipped on the next run and only new emails are processed.
Yes. The list is already in Google Sheets, so you can run Mail Merge on it directly or export it as a CSV file for other email software.
No. All your data stays in your Google account (Gmail and Sheets) and never resides on our servers.
Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.
Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.
You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.
Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.
A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.
An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.
Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.
Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.
Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.
Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.
Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.
Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.
Extract it into Google Sheets in a few clicks.