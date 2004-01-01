Schedule recurring emails, auto-forward messages, send smart auto-replies and clean up old emails automatically. Create a rule once and Email Studio runs it in the background.
Works with Gmail and Google Workspace • Runs in the background • Privacy-focused & secure
Capabilities
Automate the email chores you do over and over
Send repeating emails on any interval: hourly, daily, weekly or monthly. Perfect for reminders, status updates and timesheets.
Make one or more copies of an existing Gmail draft, attachments and all.
Forward matching emails to any address, without verifying it first. Forward old, archived emails too.
Reply automatically to new and old emails, using a Gmail draft as the template for the response.
Set rules like 'emails from xyz.com older than 30 days', and they're deleted, or marked read and archived, automatically.
Move bulk emails into a Gmail label and Email Studio unsubscribes you from every one of those mailing lists.
Rules run automatically in the cloud and process emails as they are found, even when Gmail isn't open.
Workflow
No add-on to install. Email Studio runs on the web.
Go to emailstudio.pro and authorize the app with your Gmail or Google Workspace account.
Works with any Gmail account
Choose a service, like the scheduler, forwarder, auto-responder or clean-up, and create a rule.
Use Gmail search to match emails
Configure the rule and save. Email Studio runs it in the background, processing emails as they're found.
Runs automatically from then on
Free to start
Audience
Send weekly status requests, monthly invoices and rent reminders without lifting a finger.
Forward invoices to accounting and leads to sales the moment they arrive.
Auto-reply to specific senders or topics with a draft that sounds like you.
Purge old newsletters and notifications, and unsubscribe from the lists you never read.
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.
TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.
Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.
Plans
Get more from Email Studio for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.
Prices in USD
Best for: everyday use with priority help on WhatsApp and video callsBuy ProBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Best for: occasional use with email supportBuy StarterBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Got Questions? We've Got Answers
Learn more about Email Studio for Gmail
No. Rules run in the background, so your emails are processed even when Gmail and your computer are closed.
Yes. The forwarder works with old, archived emails as well as new ones, and can forward to any address without verifying it first.
No. All your data stays in your Google account (Gmail and Sheets) and never resides on our servers.
Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.
Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.
You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.
Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.
A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.
An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.
Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.
Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.
Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.
Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.
Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.
Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.
Create your first rule in a minute and let Email Studio handle the rest.