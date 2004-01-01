Power tools for Gmail

Put your Gmail inbox on autopilot

Schedule recurring emails, auto-forward messages, send smart auto-replies and clean up old emails automatically. Create a rule once and Email Studio runs it in the background.

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Works with Gmail and Google Workspace • Runs in the background • Privacy-focused & secure

Capabilities

The tools Gmail forgot

Automate the email chores you do over and over

Recurring Email Scheduler

Send repeating emails on any interval: hourly, daily, weekly or monthly. Perfect for reminders, status updates and timesheets.

Duplicate Gmail Drafts

Make one or more copies of an existing Gmail draft, attachments and all.

Auto-Forward Emails

Forward matching emails to any address, without verifying it first. Forward old, archived emails too.

Smart Auto-Responders

Reply automatically to new and old emails, using a Gmail draft as the template for the response.

Auto-Purge Old Emails

Set rules like 'emails from xyz.com older than 30 days', and they're deleted, or marked read and archived, automatically.

Unsubscribe in Bulk

Move bulk emails into a Gmail label and Email Studio unsubscribes you from every one of those mailing lists.

Runs in the Background

Rules run automatically in the cloud and process emails as they are found, even when Gmail isn't open.

Workflow

Automate Gmail in three steps

No add-on to install. Email Studio runs on the web.

Prefer YouTube? Watch it there

  1. Step 1: Sign in

    Go to emailstudio.pro and authorize the app with your Gmail or Google Workspace account.

    Works with any Gmail account

  2. Step 2: Pick a tool

    Choose a service, like the scheduler, forwarder, auto-responder or clean-up, and create a rule.

    Use Gmail search to match emails

  3. Step 3: Save the rule

    Configure the rule and save. Email Studio runs it in the background, processing emails as they're found.

    Runs automatically from then on

Launch Email Studio

Free to start

Audience

Less time in the inbox

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Recurring Reminders

Send weekly status requests, monthly invoices and rent reminders without lifting a finger.

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Shared Workflows

Forward invoices to accounting and leads to sales the moment they arrive.

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Out of Office

Auto-reply to specific senders or topics with a draft that sounds like you.

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Inbox Zero

Purge old newsletters and notifications, and unsubscribe from the lists you never read.

Built by a Google Developer Expert

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.

Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
50M+
Workspace add-on installs
20+
years building software
9M+
Mail Merge installs
4.4/5
rating on Google Business

Plans

Use it regularly? Make it easier with Pro.

Get more from Email Studio for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.

Prices in USD

Most Popular

Pro

$99.95/year
$29.95/month

Best for: everyday use with priority help on WhatsApp and video calls

Buy ProBuy Pro

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Higher daily email sending limit
  • Remove Email Studio watermark
  • Send emails on a recurring schedule
  • Copy drafts in Gmail
  • Forward emails to external addresses
  • Auto-replies for new and old emails
  • Unsubscribe from mailing lists
  • Auto-purge old emails
  • Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls

Starter

$49.95/year
$19.95/month

Best for: occasional use with email support

Buy StarterBuy Starter

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Higher daily email sending limit
  • Remove Email Studio watermark
  • Send emails on a recurring schedule
  • Copy drafts in Gmail
  • Forward emails to external addresses
  • Auto-replies for new and old emails
  • Unsubscribe from mailing lists
  • Auto-purge old emails
  • Email support

Got Questions? We've Got Answers

Common Questions

Learn more about Email Studio for Gmail

General

Do I need to keep Gmail open?

No. Rules run in the background, so your emails are processed even when Gmail and your computer are closed.

Can I forward old emails?

Yes. The forwarder works with old, archived emails as well as new ones, and can forward to any address without verifying it first.

Security & Privacy

3 questions
Do you look at or share my data?

No. All your data stays in your Google account (Gmail and Sheets) and never resides on our servers.

Is the add-on GDPR compliant?

Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.

Has the add-on been audited for security?

Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.

Licensing

6 questions
What do I receive after I purchase a license?

You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.

How soon will I get my license after I make a purchase?

Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.

What constitutes a user in terms of pricing?

A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.

What is the difference between Individual, Team and Organization licenses?

An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.

Can someone else order the license on my behalf?

Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.

Can I transfer my subscription to another Google account?

Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.

Billing & Support

4 questions
Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.

What is your refund policy?

Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.

Do you offer educational or non-profit discounts?

Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.

How is support provided and what does it include?

Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.

Give your inbox an assistant

Create your first rule in a minute and let Email Studio handle the rest.

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checkStart free, upgrade anytime
checkWorks with your Gmail
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