Scan files and folders in Google Drive and Shared Drives, and get a complete report of owners, editors, viewers and sharing permissions in Google Sheets. Find what's exposed before someone else does.
Runs entirely in your Google account • No external servers • Privacy-focused & secure
|File
|Access
|XLSQ3 Payroll.xlsx
|Anyone with link
|PDFBoard Deck.pdf
|2 external
|DOCRoadmap 2026
|acme.co domain
|PDFOffer Letter.pdf
|Anyone with link
|DIRTeam Photos
|Private
Capabilities
Protect sensitive files in Google Drive from being exposed
For every file, see the owner, its location in Drive, and every editor, commenter and viewer along with the kind of access they have.
The audit is saved permanently in Google Sheets. Filter it to find files that are public or shared outside your organization.
Use Google Drive search operators to limit the audit to files and folders that match your query.
Scan files stored in Shared Drives, formerly Team Drives, as well as your personal Drive.
The auditor runs inside your Google account and uses no external service. Not a byte is uploaded anywhere.
Workflow
From install to a full sharing report in a few minutes.
Install the add-on in your Google account and authorize it to read your Google Drive's file permissions.
Free on the Google Workspace Marketplace
Audit your whole Drive, or enter a search query to scan only the files and folders that match.
Personal Drive and Shared Drives
Start the audit and the report is generated in a new sheet in your spreadsheet, ready to filter and sort.
Spot public and external sharing fast
Free to install
Audience
Find files shared publicly or with external domains before they become a data leak.
Keep a dated record of who had access to what, for audits and security reviews.
Check what a departing employee or contractor still has access to, and revoke it.
Review years of 'anyone with the link' shares in your own Drive and tidy them up.
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.
TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.
Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.
Plans
Get more from Drive Auditor for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.
Prices in USD
Best for: regular audits focused on the files that matter, with advanced searchBuy ProBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Best for: getting a one-time picture of your DriveBuy StarterBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Got Questions? We've Got Answers
Learn more about Google Drive Auditor
Yes, with the Pro edition. The auditor scans files stored in Shared Drives, formerly Team Drives, as well as your personal Drive.
Yes, with the Pro edition. Use Google Drive search operators to limit the audit to the files and folders that match your query.
No. All your data stays in your Google account (Google Sheets) and never resides on our servers.
Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.
You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.
Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.
A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.
An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.
Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.
Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.
Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.
Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.
Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.
Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.
Run your first Google Drive audit in minutes, and see every file's access at a glance.