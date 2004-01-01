Google Drive security

See who has access to every file in your Drive

Scan files and folders in Google Drive and Shared Drives, and get a complete report of owners, editors, viewers and sharing permissions in Google Sheets. Find what's exposed before someone else does.

Install FreeSee How It Works

Runs entirely in your Google account • No external servers • Privacy-focused & secure

Capabilities

Know exactly what you've shared

Protect sensitive files in Google Drive from being exposed

Complete Permission Report

For every file, see the owner, its location in Drive, and every editor, commenter and viewer along with the kind of access they have.

Audit Logs in Sheets

The audit is saved permanently in Google Sheets. Filter it to find files that are public or shared outside your organization.

Advanced Search

Use Google Drive search operators to limit the audit to files and folders that match your query.

Shared Drives

Scan files stored in Shared Drives, formerly Team Drives, as well as your personal Drive.

Nothing Leaves Your Account

The auditor runs inside your Google account and uses no external service. Not a byte is uploaded anywhere.

Workflow

Run an audit in three steps

From install to a full sharing report in a few minutes.

Prefer YouTube? Watch it there

  1. Step 1: Install the add-on

    Install the add-on in your Google account and authorize it to read your Google Drive's file permissions.

    Free on the Google Workspace Marketplace

  2. Step 2: Choose what to scan

    Audit your whole Drive, or enter a search query to scan only the files and folders that match.

    Personal Drive and Shared Drives

  3. Step 3: Review the report

    Start the audit and the report is generated in a new sheet in your spreadsheet, ready to filter and sort.

    Spot public and external sharing fast

Install from Workspace Marketplace

Free to install

Audience

Who audits their Drive

admin_panel_settings

IT Admins

Find files shared publicly or with external domains before they become a data leak.

verified_user

Compliance

Keep a dated record of who had access to what, for audits and security reviews.

person_remove

Offboarding

Check what a departing employee or contractor still has access to, and revoke it.

folder_shared

Spring Cleaning

Review years of 'anyone with the link' shares in your own Drive and tidy them up.

Built by a Google Developer Expert

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.

Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
50M+
Workspace add-on installs
20+
years building software
9M+
Mail Merge installs
4.4/5
rating on Google Business

Plans

Use it regularly? Make it easier with Pro.

Get more from Drive Auditor for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.

Prices in USD

Most Popular

Pro

$99.95/year
$29.95/month

Best for: regular audits focused on the files that matter, with advanced search

Buy ProBuy Pro

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Scan unlimited files and folders
  • Save audit logs in Google Sheets
  • Audit files and folders in your Google Drive
  • Audit files and folders in Shared Drives
  • Advanced search operators to audit specific files
  • Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls

Starter

$49.95/year
$19.95/month

Best for: getting a one-time picture of your Drive

Buy StarterBuy Starter

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Scan unlimited files and folders
  • Save audit logs in Google Sheets
  • Audit files and folders in your Google Drive
  • Email support

Got Questions? We've Got Answers

Common Questions

Learn more about Google Drive Auditor

General

Can I audit files in Shared Drives?

Yes, with the Pro edition. The auditor scans files stored in Shared Drives, formerly Team Drives, as well as your personal Drive.

Can I audit only some files and folders?

Yes, with the Pro edition. Use Google Drive search operators to limit the audit to the files and folders that match your query.

Security & Privacy

2 questions
Do you look at or share my data?

No. All your data stays in your Google account (Google Sheets) and never resides on our servers.

Is the add-on GDPR compliant?

Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.

Licensing

6 questions
What do I receive after I purchase a license?

You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.

How soon will I get my license after I make a purchase?

Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.

What constitutes a user in terms of pricing?

A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.

What is the difference between Individual, Team and Organization licenses?

An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.

Can someone else order the license on my behalf?

Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.

Can I transfer my subscription to another Google account?

Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.

Billing & Support

4 questions
Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.

What is your refund policy?

Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.

Do you offer educational or non-profit discounts?

Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.

How is support provided and what does it include?

Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.

Find out what you've shared

Run your first Google Drive audit in minutes, and see every file's access at a glance.

Install Drive AuditorWatch Demo
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checkRuns in your Google account
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