An email message is bounced or returned to the server that sent it when the message cannot be delivered to the intended recipient. Mail Merge sends email through your Gmail account and all bounced email messages have the sender as mailer-daemon@googlemail.com.

Your email messages sent via Mail Merge can bounce for a variety of reasons.

The recipient’s email address is invalid and may not exist.

The recipient’s mailbox is full and cannot accept new email messages. This is a soft bounce.

The domain in the email address is incorrect.

The recipient’s mail server has incorrect MX records.

Your email messages contain text or links that are flagged as spam and thus the spam filters have quarantined or blocked delivery.

You have exceeded the email sending limit and Gmail is not sending emails until the limit resets in the next 24 hours. too much email that has been marked as spam.

Mail Merge for Gmail will automatically scan your email account and process all the bounced email messages. It parses the text of the bounced emails and prepares a report detailing the reasons why the message may have bounced and when the bounce occurred.

Go to Add-ons > Mail Merge > Campaign Reports > View Bounced Email to prepare your bounce report. The report is for your Google account and not specific to any email campaign.

The bounce report includes the timestamp of the bounce, the email address that bounced and the reason why the message could not be delivered.

How to Reduce Email Bounce Rate

You need to manage your email bounces. Please ensure that you do not resend emails to addresses that were marked as undeliverable or did not exists.

If your message is returned for the reason – “554 rejected due to spam URL in content” or “554 rejected due to spam content” – please ensure that the links in your email message are valid and do not point to spam websites. If you have enabled link tracking, consider disabling it as some email servers may quarantine or filter emails with redirect URLs.

