You have two email addresses – abc@gmail.com and abc@work.com – the former is your personal email address (on Gmail or Google Inbox) while the latter is your work (corporate) email address (on GSuite or Google Apps). You are logged into, say, your work email account but would like to send Mail Merge emails from your personal email account.

This can be easily done by setting up aliases in Gmail.

How to Setup Aliases in Gmail

While you are in Gmail on the desktop, go to Settings, Accounts, choose “Send mail as” and click the link that says “Add another email address that you own.”

Next, follow the wizard to add the other email address as an alias to your current email address.

Treat as an alias – Yes or No?

If you own both email accounts, check the “treat as alias” option. If you are however sending emails on someone else’s behalf, say a secretary sending emails on behalf of his or her boss, the option should be unchecked.

Gmail will send a verification email to your other email address. Once you click the verification link, the other email address will be added as an alias to your primary email address.

Now open the mail merge sheet, choose configure and you’ll be able to send personalized emails on behalf of any email address that you own or have verified as an alias.

Error – Cannot Add Aliases in Gmail

Are you getting an error while adding an alias in Gmail?

You must send through gmail.com SMTP servers you can send as abc@work.com. However, this functionality is not available for your account. Please contact your domain administrator. If you do not see an option to add aliases in your Gmail settings, it is likely because your Google Apps domain administrator has disabled the option to send email from aliases in domain settings.

To enable email sender aliases in Google Apps, ask the admin to:

Sign into the Google Admin console (admin.google.com). From the dashboard, go to Apps > Google Apps > Gmail > Advanced settings.’ Turn on the “Allow per-user outbound gateways” setting that says “Allow users to send mail through an external SMTP server when configuring a “from” address hosted outside your email domains.”

Save the settings and wait for about 30-60 minutes for the changes to propagate. You’ll then be able to added external email addresses as aliases in your Google Apps account.

