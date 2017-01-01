How Twitter Bots Work?
Create Twitter ApplicationGo to apps.twitter.com, create a new app and make a note of the access token and consumer keys.
Configure Twitter BotOpen the Twitter Bots and paste the keys generated in the previous step.
Describe the Bot
Specify the search criteria and select the action that your bot will perform on the matching tweets.
FAQPlease see answers to commonly asked questions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What can Twitter bots do?The bot can auto-reply to tweets, retweet and quote tweets, send DMs, add users to Twitter lists, follow users, and more. See full list.
What is the enterprise license?
You get access to the application source code that you can self-host privately in your organization. Anyone in the domain can use the bot.
Which search rules are supported?You can use any advanced search operator to narrow down tweets that match your search query.
Do you have access to my account?The bot is built with Google Apps Script and the configuration is stored in your own Google account and not shared with anyone. Read privacy policy.
What's the difference between free and premium?
Free plan lets you create a single bot while premium offers up to 10 bots. Free bots run once per hour, premium bots run every 15 minutes.
How does your pricing work?
Paid plans cost $29 per user per year and are billed annually. The license will not be renewed automatically.
Does it break any rules?Read Twitter's automation rules. As long as your not using the bot for spamming, it would work.
What forms of payment do you accept?
We accept all major credit cards, including PayPal. For domain licenses, we can issue an invoice payable by bank transfer or check.