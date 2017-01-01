Google Contacts Map

How it works?
Import Google Contacts
The program imports all your Google Contacts with addresses into a Google Sheet.
Geocode Addresses
The service uses the Google Maps geocoding service to get the geographic co-ordinates of the addresses.
Build Google Map
Creates a map with the Google Maps API. The markers identify the addresses of your contacts on the map.
Pricing
Frequently Asked Questions
How does your pricing work?
Paid plans cost $29 per user per year and are billed annually. The license will not be renewed automatically.
What is a user?
A user is the same as a Google Account. The products is licensed per Google Account and can use it on any computer as long as you are signed in with the same email address.
Do you store our data?The app saves the Contacts data in a Google Sheet that is only accessible to you. We do not access or store any of your data. See privacy policy.
Is there an on-premises version?
Yes, the $299 enterprise plan includes the application source code that you can self-host internally within your organization.
What forms of payment do you accept?
We accept all major credit cards, including PayPal. For domain licenses, we can issue an invoice payable by bank transfer or check.