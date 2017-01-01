Google Contacts Map

See all your Google Contacts on a Google Map.

how it works

How it works?

Image

  1. Import Google Contacts

    The program imports all your Google Contacts with addresses into a Google Sheet.

  2. Geocode Addresses

    The service uses the Google Maps geocoding service to get the geographic co-ordinates of the addresses.

  3. Build Google Map

    Creates a map with the Google Maps API. The markers identify the addresses of your contacts on the map.

Pricing

Straightforward pricing plans with no hidden fees.

value
Personal
$29

Per year, USD.

Purchase
  • Single user license
  • Map unlimited contacts
  • Fully-managed web service
  • Source code not included
Enterprise
$299

Per year, USD.

Purchase
  • Unlimited users
  • Domain license
  • Source code included
  • Self-host privately
popular Setting up your Google Maps Map is easy and all you need is a Google ac to get started. Purchase Tracker.

Purchase Google Contacts Map

$39 $29

Make a Google Map with the current location of your Google Contacts pinned on the map. The locations are determined from the work or home address of your contacts.

Plan

Enterprise version includes the source code and can be self-hosted.

Support

All purchases include email support. Learn more

SKU: GA10
Pre-sales Question?

Send an Email
Tweet your Question
Message on Facebook

Phone

+91 (562) 400-4563

FAQ
Please see answers to commonly asked questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does your pricing work?

Paid plans cost $29 per user per year and are billed annually. The license will not be renewed automatically.

What is a user?

A user is the same as a Google Account. The products is licensed per Google Account and can use it on any computer as long as you are signed in with the same email address.

Do you store our data?
The app saves the Contacts data in a Google Sheet that is only accessible to you. We do not access or store any of your data. See privacy policy.
Is there an on-premises version?

Yes, the $299 enterprise plan includes the application source code that you can self-host internally within your organization.

What forms of payment do you accept?

We accept all major credit cards, including PayPal. For domain licenses, we can issue an invoice payable by bank transfer or check.

Get in touch

Have a question for us before making the purchase?

contact us