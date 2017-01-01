Amazon Price Tracker

Monitor availability and prices of products from any Amazon website inside a Google Sheet.

how it works

How Price Tracker Works?

Image

  1. Create a Product Watchlist

    Add product links from the Amazon website into the Google Sheet. Tracker supports all Amazon.* sites.

  2. Set Price Threshold

    (Optional) Set a threshold price for one or more items and get email alerts when the threshold is reached.

  3. Check your Email

    You'll get a daily email digest of price changes for all watched items and instant alerts for items that have a threshold set.

Screenshot Gallery


Pricing

Straightforward pricing plans with no hidden fees.

value
Personal
$29

Per year, USD.

Purchase
  • Single user license
  • Monitor up to 600 items
  • Track sales rank & availability
  • Source code not included
Enterprise
$299

Per year, USD.

Purchase
  • Unlimited users
  • Domain license
  • Source code included
  • Self-host privately
simple Setting up the tracker is easy and all you need is a simple Google Sheet. Purchase Tracker.

Purchase Amazon Price Tracker

$39 $29

Track prices of products on various Amazon stores and get email alerts for price fluctuations. The price data is also stored in a Google Spreadsheet.

Plan

The Enterprise version includes the source code.

Support

All purchases include email support. Learn more

SKU: GA15
Pre-sales Question?

Send an Email
Tweet your Question
Message on Facebook

Phone

+91 (562) 400-4563

FAQ
Please see answers to commonly asked questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Amazon websites are supported?

You can monitor prices on Amazon stores in United States, India, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and UK.

How does your pricing work?

Paid plans cost $29 per user per year and are billed annually. The license will not be renewed automatically.

What is a user?

A user is the same as a Google Account. The products is licensed per Google Account and can use it on any computer as long as you are signed in with the same email address.

How do you fetch the prices?

The monitor uses the official Amazon Product API to get prices and other data of your watched items. We do not scrape prices.

Is there an on-premises version?

Yes, the $299 enterprise plan includes the application source code that you can self-host internally within your organization.

What forms of payment do you accept?

We accept all major credit cards, including PayPal. For domain licenses, we can issue an invoice payable by bank transfer or check.

Get in touch

Have a question for us before making the purchase?

contact us