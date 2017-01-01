Amazon Price Tracker
Monitor availability and prices of products from any Amazon website inside a Google Sheet.how it works
How Price Tracker Works?
Create a Product Watchlist
Add product links from the Amazon website into the Google Sheet. Tracker supports all Amazon.* sites.
Set Price Threshold
(Optional) Set a threshold price for one or more items and get email alerts when the threshold is reached.
Check your Email
You'll get a daily email digest of price changes for all watched items and instant alerts for items that have a threshold set.
Pricing
Straightforward pricing plans with no hidden fees.
Pre-sales Question?
Phone
+91 (562) 400-4563
Frequently Asked Questions
Which Amazon websites are supported?
You can monitor prices on Amazon stores in United States, India, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and UK.
How does your pricing work?
Paid plans cost $29 per user per year and are billed annually. The license will not be renewed automatically.
What is a user?
A user is the same as a Google Account. The products is licensed per Google Account and can use it on any computer as long as you are signed in with the same email address.
How do you fetch the prices?
The monitor uses the official Amazon Product API to get prices and other data of your watched items. We do not scrape prices.
Is there an on-premises version?
Yes, the $299 enterprise plan includes the application source code that you can self-host internally within your organization.
What forms of payment do you accept?
We accept all major credit cards, including PayPal. For domain licenses, we can issue an invoice payable by bank transfer or check.