Mail Merge for Gmail includes an email scheduler to help you send your merge campaigns at a later date and time automatically. Internally, the Google add-on create a trigger (like a cron job) that gets activated around the scheduled time and sends the pending email(s) from the queue.

To get started, install Gmail Merge if you haven’t done so already. Now open the Google Sheet, go to Addons > Mail Merge with Attachments > Create Merge template.

You’ll notice that your Google Sheet has a new column titled “Scheduled Date.” This is where you enter the scheduled date and time for merge and the message will be sent to the email address specified in the corresponding row at that time.

Correct Format for Scheduled Date and Time

You can specify date and time in a Google Sheet in multiple ways depending on your locale. There’s no standard format but here’s how you can determine which date and time format should be used with your Google Sheet.

Go to any empty cell in the Google Sheet, double-click to edit the cell, type =NOW() and press enter. It will show you the correct format for your Google Sheet that you can use in the Scheduled Date column of Mail Merge sheet.

My Emails go out immediately, not getting scheduled

Please ensure that the scheduled time is at least an hour or two from the current date or time. You cannot schedule an email to go out in the next, say, 10 minutes.

Update Google Spreadsheet Timezone

Email scheduled with Mail merge go out based on the timezone of your Google Spreadsheet. To ensure that your spreadsheet timezone matches your actual time zone, go to File > Spreadsheet Settings and confirm the value in the drop-down.

← Gmail Mail Merge