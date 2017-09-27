The Email Notifications for Google Forms add-on sends email notifications when a new form response is submitted. The first time you install the addon, or when the developer updates the addon, Google may show this authorization dialog requesting access to certain services in your Google account.

Google Forms Add-on Permissions Explained

Here’s a summary of why the addon requires permissions to various Google Services. You can also read our privacy policy in detail – the Google Forms add-on does not store, share, or upload your information with anyone else.

Read, send, delete, and manage your email

The add-on sends email notifications directly from your Gmail account. You can send emails on behalf of any email account that is added as an alias in your Gmail account. The add-on does not read, delete or manage your email yet it requests access because this is how permissions work inside Google Add-on. It only requires send access but add-on either have full access to a service, in this case, Gmail, or no access at all.

View and manage data associated with the application

The add-on stores your notification settings using the Properties Services of Google Scripts.

Allow this application to run when you are not present

The add-on sets up a trigger that sends an email when a new form is submitted. This will happen in the background even while are you logged off.

Send email as you

The add-on needs to send emails via your Gmail account.

Connect to an external service

The add-on connects to the licensing server to verify your license.

Publish this application as a web app or a service that may share your data

We are in the process of building a web app that will let you manage your form settings from a web app without having to launch the Google Form.

View and manage your forms in Google Drive

It is a Google Forms add-on and needs permission to your forms to enable notifications on your behalf.

If you have any questions or suggestions regarding our privacy policy, please contact us via email at amit@labnol.org.

