The Email Notifications addon sends an email message to one or more recipients when anyone submits your Google Form. The email messages are sent through your Gmail account and there are certain sending limits on the number of email messages you can send per day through Google Forms.

The email sending limits for Google Forms vary based on the type of your Gmail or G Suite / Google Apps account and is defined as the maximum number of emails you can send in a 24 hour period. The email quota resets automatically around midnight PST.

All free users of the Google Forms addon can send up to 50 email per day. Please note that this sending limit is based on “email recipients per day” rather than on form responses. Thus, if you are sending a form notification to 2 people, the form owner and the form respondent, it will reduce your daily quota by 2 as there are 2 recipients even though a single form response was received.

Google Forms – Email Sending Limit

This table compares the email sending limit of Google Forms per 24-hour period based on the type of your Google Account. The limits are dependent on which G Suite edition you have.

Free Email Limit Premium Email Limit Gmail Accounts 50 400 G Suite Basic or Legacy Google Apps accounts 50 400 G Suite Business, G Suite Education, G Suite Enterprise 50 1500*

[*] If you have recently upgraded your free Gmail or Google Apps account to G Suite Business, Google may put your email account in trial mode for few billing cycles. During this period, your premium limit will be similar to G Suite Basic users.

What Happens When You Reach your Daily Sending Limit

When your daily email limit is reached, the email notifications will be suspended until Google resets your limit within the 24-hour period. The notifications will resume when the quota is reset.

However, if your Google Form has received any new response in the period when your email quota was unavailable, no notifications would go out to that respondent.

All email notifications sent through your Google Form are also saved in the sent items folder of your Gmail account. You can view the sent emails to know if any form responses were not auto-responded.

You can either:

Upgrade to premium version and instantly increase your daily email sending limit If you are a premium user already, you can resend email notifications to respondents manually.

