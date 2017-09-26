One of the most popular feature of Mail Merge, available for Gmail, GSuite and Google Inbox, is its unique ability to send different and unique file attachments to different email addresses in the sheet. This tutorial explains the various ways by which you can add file attachments from Google Drive to your Mail Merge sheet.

How to Attach Google Drive files to Mail Merge

Inside the Mail Merge Sheet, go to Addons > Mail Merge > Add File Attachments > Insert Files from Google Drive and select one or more files that you wish to attach to your email messages. The selection is done via the Google File Picker.

If the files are on your computer, choose the Select Files from Computer option and you’ll be able to upload files to Drive first before attaching them to your Mail Merge sheet.

Mail Merge will retrieve the direct link of the selected file(s) and inserts them into the File Attachments column. If you wish to send more files with the same email message, you can add more drive links in the same cell, separated by the comma.

Internally, at the time of sending the emails, Mail Merge will fetch each of these files from Drive (it looks at the ID of the file URL) and embeds it as an attachment in the email.

Easily Add File Attachments with Mail Merge

Here’s an even easier method for adding file attachments to merge. Instead of using the File Picker, you can put the file name in the File Attachments column. The addon, at the time of sending the email, will search your Google Drive for that file and attach it to the email message.

If you have multiple files in Google Drive with the same name, you should always specify the full folder path where the file is located else Merge may end up sending the wrong file.

The path syntax, as shown below, is \\Folder A\\Folder B\\filename.ext

Here’s another technique for quickly attaching files to your Mail mere sheet. Go to Addons > Mail Merge > Add File Attachments > List Files in Google Drive Folder. Now select the parent folder in your Google Drive and the addon will generate a list of every file it found inside that folder, including sub-folders.

Now switch back to the Mail Merge sheet and you’ll notice that a drop-down has been added to every cell in the File Attachments column. This makes it even easier for you to select files from Drive. The dropdown has the file name and the unique File ID that will be used by Merge for finding the file in your Drive.

Sending File Attachments with Mail Merge – Tips

If you need to send the same file attachment to all the rows, attach that file to the Gmail draft template instead of adding it to every row of the File attachments column. For sending multiple file attachments, place the file names (or file links or full folder path of the files) in the same cell separated by commas. You can have a common file attached to the Gmail draft and unique file attachments per row inside the Mail merge sheet. The total size of file attachments per cell should not exceed a few MBs as some emails servers block emails of large sizes.

Should I use File Names or Drive URLs?

In the File attachments column, you can either add the file name (say resume.pdf) or you can use the Google File picker to insert the link of the file in Drive (say drive.google.com/open?id=1234). Which option should you choose?

If you use the file name option, you can later replace the file in Google Drive with another file of the same name and merge will still find the file.

If you use the link, Mail Merge will not be able to find the file if you overwrite the original with the new version. That’s because the URL of the file will change when you delete the file and add a new one.

For detailed instructions, please watch the video tutorial.

← Gmail Mail Merge