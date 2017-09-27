With Google Forms notifications, you can send an automatic email notification to the form respondent as soon as they submit your Google Form. You can create a pre-written autoresponder email type and the submitter will get will the reply almost instantly.

You can include a copy of the form data in the autoresponder email along with a PDF copy of the form responses.

Here’s how you can configure the Google Forms addon to send autoresponder emails to the person who fills your Google Form.

Open the Google Form, go to Addons > Email Notifications > Create Email Notification. Turn on the option “Notify Form Submitter” and then, from the dropdown, select the recipient’s email field where you would like to send the email notification.

Setting Up an Autoresponder Email

For instance, if you have a form that asks for the recipients’ email address under the question, What is your email address, you would need to select exactly this form question in the drop-down.

Alternatively, you can put the recipient’s email question in the “Email Addresses to Notify” input field by enclosing the field inside double curly braces. In our previous example, the field would have amit@labnol.org, {{Submitter Email Address}}

On the next screen, you can enter the email subject and body of the email.

If you would like to set up separate email notifications for the form owner and the form respondent, you can create two separate email notifications.

← Google Forms Notifications