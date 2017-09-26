Susanne and Peter are using Mail Merge for Gmail to send out personalized email invites to friends for their wedding. They have a handwritten note for each guest that they have scanned and would like to include as an inline image in each email.

merge-insert-image.png

Mail Merge can help you easily insert different images in the email message of each recipient. Here’s how:

Step 1: Open your Gmail Draft template and included a variable in a new line that says {{Handwritten Note}} (or any other name you like).

Step 2: Open your Mail Merge google sheet and create a new column. Set the header value of this column as Handwritten Name, same as the one you used in Step 1.

Step 3: Go to our image hosting website and drag-n-drop the image from your desktop to the website to upload the image.

Step 4: After the image is uploaded, copy the HTML embed code of the image and paste it in the spreadsheet image column.

You can repeat step #3 & #4 for all your images. The images will display inline in the outgoing emails provided the recipients have turned on images downloads in their email client.

