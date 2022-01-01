Skip to main content

Style Guide Title

You can write content using GitHub-flavored Markdown syntax.

Markdown Syntax

To serve as an example page when styling markdown based Docusaurus sites.

Headers

H1 - Create the best documentation

H2 - Create the best documentation

H3 - Create the best documentation

H4 - Create the best documentation

H5 - Create the best documentation
H6 - Create the best documentation
console.log('Hello, world 2!');

Emphasis

Emphasis, aka italics, with asterisks or underscores.

Strong emphasis, aka bold, with asterisks or underscores.

Combined emphasis with asterisks and underscores.

Strikethrough uses two tildes. Scratch this.

Lists

  1. First ordered list item
  2. Another item
    • Unordered sub-list.
  3. Actual numbers don't matter, just that it's a number
    1. Ordered sub-list
  4. And another item.
  • Unordered list can use asterisks
  • Or minuses
  • Or pluses

I'm an inline-style link

I'm an inline-style link with title

I'm a reference-style link

You can use numbers for reference-style link definitions

Or leave it empty and use the link text itself.

URLs and URLs in angle brackets will automatically get turned into links. http://www.example.com/ or http://www.example.com/ and sometimes example.com (but not on GitHub, for example).

Some text to show that the reference links can follow later.

Images

Here's our logo (hover to see the title text):

Inline-style: alt text

Reference-style: alt text

Images from any folder can be used by providing path to file. Path should be relative to markdown file.

Code

var s = 'JavaScript syntax highlighting';
alert(s);
s = "Python syntax highlighting"
print(s)
No language indicated, so no syntax highlighting.
But let's throw in a <b>tag</b>.
function highlightMe() {
  console.log('This line can be highlighted!');
}

Tables

Colons can be used to align columns.

TablesAreCool
col 3 isright-aligned\$1600
col 2 iscentered\$12
zebra stripesare neat\$1

There must be at least 3 dashes separating each header cell. The outer pipes (|) are optional, and you don't need to make the raw Markdown line up prettily. You can also use inline Markdown.

MarkdownLessPretty
Stillrendersnicely
123

Blockquotes

Blockquotes are very handy in email to emulate reply text. This line is part of the same quote.

Quote break.

This is a very long line that will still be quoted properly when it wraps. Oh boy let's keep writing to make sure this is long enough to actually wrap for everyone. Oh, you can put Markdown into a blockquote.

Inline HTML

Definition list
Is something people use sometimes.
Markdown in HTML
Does *not* work **very** well. Use HTML tags.

Line Breaks

Here's a line for us to start with.

This line is separated from the one above by two newlines, so it will be a separate paragraph.

This line is also a separate paragraph, but... This line is only separated by a single newline, so it's a separate line in the same paragraph.

Admonitions

note

This is a note

tip

This is a tip

important

This is important

caution

This is a caution

warning

This is a warning