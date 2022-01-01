On this page

Style Guide Title

You can write content using GitHub-flavored Markdown syntax.

To serve as an example page when styling markdown based Docusaurus sites.

H1 - Create the best documentation

console . log ( 'Hello, world 2!' ) ;



Emphasis, aka italics, with asterisks or underscores.

Strong emphasis, aka bold, with asterisks or underscores.

Combined emphasis with asterisks and underscores.

Strikethrough uses two tildes. Scratch this.

First ordered list item Another item Unordered sub-list. Actual numbers don't matter, just that it's a number Ordered sub-list And another item.

Unordered list can use asterisks

Or minuses

Or pluses

I'm an inline-style link

I'm an inline-style link with title

I'm a reference-style link

You can use numbers for reference-style link definitions

Or leave it empty and use the link text itself.

URLs and URLs in angle brackets will automatically get turned into links. http://www.example.com/ or http://www.example.com/ and sometimes example.com (but not on GitHub, for example).

Some text to show that the reference links can follow later.

Here's our logo (hover to see the title text):

Inline-style:

Reference-style:

Images from any folder can be used by providing path to file. Path should be relative to markdown file.

var s = 'JavaScript syntax highlighting' ;

alert ( s ) ;



s = "Python syntax highlighting"

print ( s )



No language indicated, so no syntax highlighting.

But let's throw in a <b>tag</b>.



function highlightMe ( ) {

console . log ( 'This line can be highlighted!' ) ;

}



Colons can be used to align columns.

Tables Are Cool col 3 is right-aligned \$1600 col 2 is centered \$12 zebra stripes are neat \$1

There must be at least 3 dashes separating each header cell. The outer pipes (|) are optional, and you don't need to make the raw Markdown line up prettily. You can also use inline Markdown.

Markdown Less Pretty Still renders nicely 1 2 3

Blockquotes are very handy in email to emulate reply text. This line is part of the same quote.

Quote break.

This is a very long line that will still be quoted properly when it wraps. Oh boy let's keep writing to make sure this is long enough to actually wrap for everyone. Oh, you can put Markdown into a blockquote.

Definition list Is something people use sometimes. Markdown in HTML Does *not* work **very** well. Use HTML tags.

Here's a line for us to start with.

This line is separated from the one above by two newlines, so it will be a separate paragraph.

This line is also a separate paragraph, but... This line is only separated by a single newline, so it's a separate line in the same paragraph.

note This is a note

tip This is a tip

important This is important

caution This is a caution