Creator Studio has three plans. The Free plan makes GIFs and PNG images. Starter adds MP4 video, larger sizes and control over timing. Pro adds sizes up to 1,600 pixels and background music.

What Each Plan Includes Section titled “What Each Plan Includes”

Free Starter Pro Formats GIF, PNG GIF, PNG, MP4 GIF, PNG, MP4 Size 480 px wide Up to 800 px wide Up to 1,600 px wide Slide duration 2 seconds for every slide 0.5 to 60 seconds, slide by slide 0.5 to 60 seconds, slide by slide Fade between slides No Yes Yes Background music No No Yes Slides per export Up to 20 Any number Any number Download and Save to Drive Yes Yes Yes Download a single slide Yes Yes Yes

Each plan includes everything in the plans to its left.

The Free plan costs nothing. Prices for Starter and Pro show in your local currency.

Starter $49.95 USD /year Best for: making a GIF or video occasionally Buy Starter License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. Up to 800 px wide

Export Google Slides as GIF, PNG images and MP4 videos

Choose how long each slide shows, slide by slide

Fade transitions between slides

Any number of slides per export

Email support Buy Starter Most Popular Pro $99.95 USD /year Best for: creating regularly, with exports up to 1,600 px wide and background music in videos Buy Pro License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. Up to 1,600 px wide

Export Google Slides as GIF, PNG images and MP4 videos

Choose how long each slide shows, slide by slide

Fade transitions between slides

Any number of slides per export

Background music in videos

Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls Buy Pro

After you buy, activate your license to turn on the premium features.

Your 5 Trial Exports Section titled “Your 5 Trial Exports”

Every Creator Studio user gets 5 trial exports with every Pro feature, whatever their plan. A trial export is used only when an export includes something your plan doesn’t. A 480-pixel GIF on the Free plan doesn’t use one.

The line below the Download button shows your plan and the trial exports you have left, such as Free plan · 3 trial exports left · Upgrade .

button shows your plan and the trial exports you have left, such as . When the current settings would use a trial export, a line above the Download button says so, such as Uses 1 of 3 trial exports.

The settings use a trial export, and the plan line shows how many are left.

The trial exports belong to your Google account and count across all your presentations. Cancelled exports don’t count.

When a Feature Isn’t in Your Plan Section titled “When a Feature Isn’t in Your Plan”

After your trial exports are used, options your plan doesn’t include show a lock. In the Size list, sizes from a higher plan show its name, such as 1600 × 900 px · Pro .

Click a locked option. A line below it says which plan includes it, such as Available with Starter. Upgrade. Click a locked option to see which plan includes it. Click Upgrade to see the plans and buy a license. The Creator Studio window closes while the license window is open. Your settings are saved with the presentation. After you buy, activate your license.

You can also upgrade at any time from the Upgrade link below the Download button, or from Extensions > Creator Studio > Buy Premium License.