Creator Studio Pricing and Plans
Creator Studio has three plans. The Free plan makes GIFs and PNG images. Starter adds MP4 video, larger sizes and control over timing. Pro adds sizes up to 1,600 pixels and background music.
What Each Plan IncludesSection titled “What Each Plan Includes”
|Free
|Starter
|Pro
|Formats
|GIF, PNG
|GIF, PNG, MP4
|GIF, PNG, MP4
|Size
|480 px wide
|Up to 800 px wide
|Up to 1,600 px wide
|Slide duration
|2 seconds for every slide
|0.5 to 60 seconds, slide by slide
|0.5 to 60 seconds, slide by slide
|Fade between slides
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Background music
|No
|No
|Yes
|Slides per export
|Up to 20
|Any number
|Any number
|Download and Save to Drive
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Download a single slide
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Each plan includes everything in the plans to its left.
PricesSection titled “Prices”
The Free plan costs nothing. Prices for Starter and Pro show in your local currency.
Starter
Best for: making a GIF or video occasionallyBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Up to 800 px wide
- Export Google Slides as GIF, PNG images and MP4 videos
- Choose how long each slide shows, slide by slide
- Fade transitions between slides
- Any number of slides per export
- Email support
Pro
Best for: creating regularly, with exports up to 1,600 px wide and background music in videosBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Up to 1,600 px wide
- Export Google Slides as GIF, PNG images and MP4 videos
- Choose how long each slide shows, slide by slide
- Fade transitions between slides
- Any number of slides per export
- Background music in videos
- Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls
After you buy, activate your license to turn on the premium features.
Your 5 Trial ExportsSection titled “Your 5 Trial Exports”
Every Creator Studio user gets 5 trial exports with every Pro feature, whatever their plan. A trial export is used only when an export includes something your plan doesn’t. A 480-pixel GIF on the Free plan doesn’t use one.
- The line below the Download button shows your plan and the trial exports you have left, such as Free plan · 3 trial exports left · Upgrade.
- When the current settings would use a trial export, a line above the Download button says so, such as Uses 1 of 3 trial exports.
The trial exports belong to your Google account and count across all your presentations. Cancelled exports don’t count.
When a Feature Isn’t in Your PlanSection titled “When a Feature Isn’t in Your Plan”
After your trial exports are used, options your plan doesn’t include show a lock. In the Size list, sizes from a higher plan show its name, such as
1600 × 900 px · Pro.
-
Click a locked option. A line below it says which plan includes it, such as Available with Starter. Upgrade.
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Click Upgrade to see the plans and buy a license. The Creator Studio window closes while the license window is open. Your settings are saved with the presentation.
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After you buy, activate your license.
You can also upgrade at any time from the Upgrade link below the Download button, or from Extensions > Creator Studio > Buy Premium License.