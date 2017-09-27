Email Notifications in Google Forms, by default, are sent on behalf of the email address of the Google Account that owns the Google Form. For instance, if my Gmail email address is forms@google.com and I create a new Google Form, the sender’s email in the outgoing message will be listed as forms@google.com.

You can, however, use an alternative email address as the default sender for your Google Forms emails.

This is particularly useful in organizations where the person managing the form is not the same as the person who owns the form. Or if you have created your Google Form under your personal Google Account but would like to send emails on behalf of your work email.

Send Google Form Emails from Another Address

To get started, go to your Gmail account, choose Settings, Accounts and choose “Add another email address” in the “Send Mail As” section.

Here enter your name and the alternate email address that you would like to send the Google Forms emails from. Make sure the “Treat as alias” option is checked else the Gmail API may not treat the new email as a valid alias of your account.

On the next screen, enter the details of the SMTP service and the username and password of that new email account and choose “Add Account.” Google will send an email to verify the ownership of this address. Confirm the email address by logging into the other email account and clicking the link inside the confirmation email.

Next, go to the Google Form, create the email notification and you’ll see the alternate email address as an option in the “Sender’s email address” drop-down.

Please note that Google doesn’t allow you to send emails on behalf of addresses that are not owned by you or have not been verified. You can only send emails from accounts that are set as aliases in your Gmail account.

If you are looking to send email notifications with the sender’s email set the submitter’s email address, that is not possible since only verified aliases are permitted.

